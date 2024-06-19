Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Drops By 8.9%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 224,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACON stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

