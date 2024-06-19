Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Drops By 10.3%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.7 %

AU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 2,161,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.01.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

