Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Grows By 7.3%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 396,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,987 shares of company stock worth $1,172,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 182,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,671. Brady has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

