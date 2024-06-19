Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Expands By 7.4%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 661,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

CSIOF opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

