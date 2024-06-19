Short Interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expands By 6.0%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 106,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 28.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,851,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $635.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,846 shares of company stock valued at $102,562 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.