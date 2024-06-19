Short Interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expands By 6.0%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 106,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 28.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of CHPT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,851,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $635.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.23.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,846 shares of company stock valued at $102,562 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.