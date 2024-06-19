Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Decreases By 9.4%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,016,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 7,747,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
CGMBF stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. China Minsheng Banking has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.36.
About China Minsheng Banking
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Minsheng Banking
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.