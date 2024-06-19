Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Increases By 7.1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.4 days.

Shares of BEVFF opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.28. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 54.93% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

