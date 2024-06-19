Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Declines By 7.6%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after buying an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,347,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FNF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

