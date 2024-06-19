Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declines By 9.2%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $15,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 499,257 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 157,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,820,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

