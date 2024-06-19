Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Decreases By 8.7%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTAIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.