Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declines By 9.3%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,258. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

