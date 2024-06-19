Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expands By 5.2%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,413 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $12,051,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJX remained flat at $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,614. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJX shares. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

