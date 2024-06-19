Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Decreases By 6.1%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $878,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

