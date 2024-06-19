Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Rises By 7.2%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,243. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

