Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 8.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

HPS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $47,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

