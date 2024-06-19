Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Decreases By 8.5%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Chemours Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

