Short Interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Drops By 8.7%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 16,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Kroger Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 11,160,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,867. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

