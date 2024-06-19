Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Rises By 7.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 760,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $648.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

