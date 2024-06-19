Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Decreases By 8.9%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 120,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,543. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

