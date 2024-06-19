Silvaco Group (SVCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Silvaco Group stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVCO. TD Cowen began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

