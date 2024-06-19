SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBOW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBOW stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.