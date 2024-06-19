SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.64

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $636.35 million and $156.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.29 or 0.99919899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00081515 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,276,443.6453245 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52592902 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $89,384,973.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.