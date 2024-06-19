SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $569.64 million and approximately $101.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,900.75 or 0.99966537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012416 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00080556 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,276,443.6453245 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52592902 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $89,384,973.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

