SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.56

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.56 and last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.57.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

