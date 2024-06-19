Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Up 4.5%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 64,476,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 31,670,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

