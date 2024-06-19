Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 645,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 457,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$69.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

