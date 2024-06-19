Slate Retail REIT (SGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$69.99 million for the quarter.

