SmarDex (SDEX) One Day Volume Tops $681,050.63

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One SmarDex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $110.17 million and $681,050.63 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmarDex has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01306164 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $1,959,492.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

