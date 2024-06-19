Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.68. 2,078,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

