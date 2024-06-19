Somerset Trust Co Has $802,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.80. 1,206,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,252. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.36 and a 200 day moving average of $329.85.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

