Somerset Trust Co Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 78.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $783.65. 479,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $775.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $791.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

