Somerset Trust Co Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,945,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 1,554,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,872. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

