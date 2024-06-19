Somerset Trust Co Sells 146 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair Trading Up 2.0 %

PNR traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,767. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

