Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.13

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 196462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.
About Spark New Zealand
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
