SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.15. 1,846,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,895. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

