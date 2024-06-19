SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 295,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

