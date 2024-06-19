SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,403,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 544% from the previous session’s volume of 2,235,288 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $29.69.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

