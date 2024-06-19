Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.75 ($0.39). 2,191,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,367. Speedy Hire has a 12 month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,412.96). 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

