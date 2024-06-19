Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 776,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 426,979 shares.The stock last traded at $25.91 and had previously closed at $31.51.
SYRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
