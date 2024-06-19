ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 1,362 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 349,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,064 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

