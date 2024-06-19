ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 14,189 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 507,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.