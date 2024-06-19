ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $790.79 and a 200 day moving average of $723.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $894.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

