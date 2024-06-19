ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 402 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS XVV opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $268.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

