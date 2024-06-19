STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 4.9%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $39.20. 65,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 649,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.