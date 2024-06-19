Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.10

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.10 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.15), with a volume of 14616491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724.20 ($9.20).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.53) to GBX 800 ($10.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.09).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
