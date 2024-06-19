Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,893,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. 9,659,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,273,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

