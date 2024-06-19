Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.57

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 126052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.67.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

Featured Articles

