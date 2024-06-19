STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

