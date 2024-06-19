Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 241% compared to the average daily volume of 1,337 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

