StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

